QUESTION: If you hava a shop and you accept Credit/Debit cards like Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, American Express, etc... you have to pay a fee. Is there any way to keep accepting those cards without paying the fees?

LONG QUESTION: I went to the shop and I bought an item which price is $1.20 . I asked to the seller and he confirmed that he has to pay $0.70 for that transaction. The seller also added that he paid the item $0.60. This means he lost $0.10. He confirmed there is no way to scape to this. I'm not sure if this applies also on the Online Payment circuit.

WHY KEEP PAYING THE FEES? I believe there are also good reason to keep paying those fees:

  • Credit Card circuit provides fast transaction execution compared to.... (is there any comparison alternative, maybe online payment alternative) ?
  • Cedit Card circuit checks during the transaction if the card is valid and has not been robbed
  • ...
  • ...any other reason?
New contributor
Is there any way to keep accepting those cards without paying the fees?

No. You're receiving a service, why would you be receiving it for free?

He confirmed there is no way to scape to this.

That's incorrect. He can avoid these fees by not accepting credit cards for such a small charge. Cash is legal tender.

The credit card companies allow (after being sued numerously) merchants to set minimum transaction amounts below which merchants are not required to accept credit cards for payment. This is specifically to avoid cases where the fee is prohibitively high compared to the transaction amount.

The fees are usually structured with either fixed floor or with a fixed component. For example, 2% of the transaction, but no less than $0.50 (fixed floor), or $0.25+2% of the transaction (fixed component). Both make it significantly more expensive to accept credit cards for low amounts.

