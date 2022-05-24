QUESTION: If you hava a shop and you accept Credit/Debit cards like Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, American Express, etc... you have to pay a fee. Is there any way to keep accepting those cards without paying the fees?

LONG QUESTION: I went to the shop and I bought an item which price is $1.20 . I asked to the seller and he confirmed that he has to pay $0.70 for that transaction. The seller also added that he paid the item $0.60. This means he lost $0.10. He confirmed there is no way to scape to this. I'm not sure if this applies also on the Online Payment circuit.

WHY KEEP PAYING THE FEES? I believe there are also good reason to keep paying those fees: