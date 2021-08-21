Translated by me to English from Swedish, from VikingLine.se:

We welcome payments onboard with the following cards: American Express, Diners Club, Eurocard, Finnish bank cards, Master Card, VISA. VISA Electron and Maestro cards are accepted onboard, with the reservation that there might be temporary outages in the satellite communication. With such communication outages, these cards unfortunately cannot be accepted.

My question is simple: what makes these "Electron" and "Maestro" versions of VISA/MasterCard pay cards "special" in a technical sense, causing them to not be able to be used when "satellite communications" are temporarily disturbed, even though the "real" VISA and "real" MasterCard cards can be used even in those cases?