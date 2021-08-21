1

Translated by me to English from Swedish, from VikingLine.se:

We welcome payments onboard with the following cards:

American Express, Diners Club, Eurocard, Finnish bank cards, Master Card, VISA.

VISA Electron and Maestro cards are accepted onboard, with the reservation that there might be temporary outages in the satellite communication. With such communication outages, these cards unfortunately cannot be accepted.

My question is simple: what makes these "Electron" and "Maestro" versions of VISA/MasterCard pay cards "special" in a technical sense, causing them to not be able to be used when "satellite communications" are temporarily disturbed, even though the "real" VISA and "real" MasterCard cards can be used even in those cases?

Improve this question
New contributor
Reecie is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Reecie is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.