I've had the worst experience with online used engine sellers. My question is how to receive my refund from the seller. Here's a short summary:

I've been trying to find a used engine for my old car. Found this seller (usedengines.us) that supposedly had the engine I needed. I contacted them on 20th, February, paid them with my credit card and had the delivery address be my car shop as I am not a mechanic myself. After a failed attempt from their side to send an engine they finally delivered something to my car shop around end of March. My car shop tried to work on my car but soon discovered that the engine delivered was absolute garbage. That was around mid April. I initiated a return process with the seller, which took a month because of the extremely bad quality of service. Finally mid May they took the engine back and initially were going to give me another engine, but soon told me they don't actually have it and said they are going to refund me.

It's mid June now and I still haven't received the refund. They keep telling me "we made a mistake, I'll forward that to this or that team, you are going to get your refund" or "there was this error trying to refund you" and attached a screenshot of some error happening on the screen. Everytime I've dealt with them it's been real pain. I feel like they are just BSing me and I am not sure what the best course of action is. Last thing they said is "we'll send you a check. Give us your name and address". I have not yet done that, as I am worried once they send the check they can just claim they've refunded me, even if the check bounces, etc.

Is accepting a check from a seller as a refund a good practice. This is the first time I hear someone having a hard time refunding a charge on my credit card. Everything smells very fishy but I am not sure what is the best way to get my money back. Maybe the seller is just utterly incompetent and are indeed having hard time to send me the money back, maybe they are just regular scammers.

TLDR: Bought a used engine with credit card, received broken engine, returned it and seller says can't refund my credit card and wants to send a check. What to do?