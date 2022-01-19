0

I paid for an event with a credit card. The amount was taken from my card as expected. And at some point after that, I cancelled my credit card as I changed credit card companies. But then this event was eventually cancelled due to pandemic. Now after a year of emails, they have offered to refund the amount but only to the exact card that was used to pay for it. And of course I don't have this card anymore. Is there some workaround?

    Yes, call the bank of your cancelled credit card and seek their advice.
    – MonkeyZeus
    4 hours ago
    In the future, remember that it's quite common for refunds to only be issued to the original card, so don't cancel a card for which a refund is anticipated.
    – chepner
    3 hours ago
This happened to me a few months ago. I received a statement in the mail from the bank who issued the card that showed a credit. They did not send a check to me proactively but after contacting them they did send a check for the amount of credit.

