I paid for an event with a credit card. The amount was taken from my card as expected. And at some point after that, I cancelled my credit card as I changed credit card companies. But then this event was eventually cancelled due to pandemic. Now after a year of emails, they have offered to refund the amount but only to the exact card that was used to pay for it. And of course I don't have this card anymore. Is there some workaround?
3Yes, call the bank of your cancelled credit card and seek their advice.– MonkeyZeus4 hours ago
2In the future, remember that it's quite common for refunds to only be issued to the original card, so don't cancel a card for which a refund is anticipated.– chepner3 hours ago
This happened to me a few months ago. I received a statement in the mail from the bank who issued the card that showed a credit. They did not send a check to me proactively but after contacting them they did send a check for the amount of credit.