I had a recurring Microsoft Office subscription of $123.17 CAD per year, but forgot the account associated with it. I contacted TD to lock my TD Access Card permanently and get a replacement card. But the problem is that in the past when I had recurring subscriptions they could still charge me from the new card as it is linked. Under what circumstances can you be charged for a recurring subscription on the new card? Is this only possible if you provide Microsoft with the card number, and not possible if you pay with Paypal? I want to ensure that no further charges are made. In case I provided the card number (I do not know for sure), what can I do to ensure no further payments are made?