You open a chequing account with a Canadian bank: e.g. Simplii Financial or another bank. They ask if you want overdraft protection; you say "no thank you". They give you a Debit MasterCard or a Visa Debit card.

You go online and sign up for Amazon "Subscribe and Save". You ask Amazon to send you a case of recycled toilet paper every six months.

Six months later, Amazon tries to charge your debit card for a case of recycled toilet paper. Sadly, the transaction is declined due to insufficient funds. There's just not enough money in your bank account.

Will your bank charge you any NSF (non-sufficient funds) fee?