Various business, social and political groups want to boycott companies, but the list of companies you’re boycotting can become large (hard to remember) and breaking your own boycott can also be too tempting at times.

If a small-to-medium sized group wanted to create a card for its member that automatically doesn’t work at the companies you’re boycotting (blacklists them from accepting the card) how would they go about that? It could be any type of card, but I presume it would be cheapest and easiest if we assume it’s some sort of prepaid gift or debit card.

Is that a service you could sign up for without a giant upfront cost to the organization?

  • I'd think you'd have to re-write the payment processing software, which is a non-trivial task. You'd not only have to do a real-time check for blacklisted companies when a card is used in a reader, you'd have to somehow handle cases where card payments are processed later. So someone could make a purchase at a blacklisted company, walk away with the goods, and when the card is processed later find it's not valid. – jamesqf 7 mins ago

