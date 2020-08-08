Various business, social and political groups want to boycott companies, but the list of companies you’re boycotting can become large (hard to remember) and breaking your own boycott can also be too tempting at times.

If a small-to-medium sized group wanted to create a card for its member that automatically doesn’t work at the companies you’re boycotting (blacklists them from accepting the card) how would they go about that? It could be any type of card, but I presume it would be cheapest and easiest if we assume it’s some sort of prepaid gift or debit card.

Is that a service you could sign up for without a giant upfront cost to the organization?