0

I want to rent a car in Europe and one of the requirement is to have credit card where they will block some deposit. It's higlighted that it should be credit card not debit.

I have only debit card and I have enough money to make deposit on my debit card.

So my question is, what is the difference between credit and debit card? Why can't I make deposit with my debit card when I have enough money to do it?

PS: I have my name on my debit card, and they are in convex letter - visually there is no diff from credit card except name "debit".

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.