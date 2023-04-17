Is there an accurate and strategic ratio between the price of the ES E-mini Futures and that of SPY? Despite the Quarterly rollovers, given the current quarter, I notice that typically ES is higher by around 0.9% Vs 10*SPY But this percentage will keep on reducing by a very minute amount as each trading day passes, until the day of the quarter expiry, at which point it may or may not be 1-1 still. And then the rollover into next Quarter starts off with a max discrepency again.

Is this something calculable? And also I notice the cash index, SPX is even different than both of them as well, which even complicates the matters even more!

Reason is, normally SPY is covered in most analysis, supports and resistances, etc. So in order to translate that to ES, this percentage offset is needed!

Thanks, Steve.