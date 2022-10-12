0

I don't fully understand Futures & Forward pricing. I know that there is a delivery price and the actual future price. And that at the time of issuing, the future price is identical to the delivery price.

From my textbook, I have that the future price F_0 is given by

enter image description here

where S_0 is the spot price. So, at issuance, the delivery price would be F_0.

So, should I buy the contract, I would receive the underlying at expiry T having paid F_0.

Now let's suppose that time passes, and the future price has increased. I now decide to buy the contract at time t1 and we have that F_0 is different from F_t1.

When the contract expires, I simply receive the asset from the contract which I have payed F_t1. So, where does the delivery price come into play?

If it doesn't, wouldn't the correct definition of a future contract be 'a legal agreement to buy or sell a particular commodity asset, or security at a specified time in the future' instead of 'a legal agreement to buy or sell a particular commodity asset, or security at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future'

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

That formula is not always true. It is true for things like stocks that have no cost to store, but for physical commodities the futures price can be different than just the future value of the current price.

As an example, if I am a bread maker and know that I need to buy wheat in 3 months, I can either buy it now and store it, or "buy" a futures contract to lock in the price I want to pay in 3 months. That futures price must be cheaper than the current price _plus 3 months of storage costs) to make it worth buying; otherwise I would just buy it now and store it (ignoring spoilage and other factors).

For the rest of the question, note that you don't "buy" or "sell" a futures contract, meaning there's no payment upfront. You simply enter into 'a legal agreement to buy or sell a particular commodity asset, or security at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future'. Payment is made at delivery, not upfront.

If you "sell" that contract for a different futures price, the exchange simply voids your contract and gives you (or takes from you) the difference between your initial future price and the new future price.

Improve this answer
1
  • I know. The formula only works for non income, no storage costs asset. I put there that formula only for simplicity-sake. Lastly, I don't think you answered my question regarding the delivery cost.
    – Riccardo Perego
    18 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.