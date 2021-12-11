Assuming that an investor holds his short position until maturity and that he cannot close out his position. Will a seller that doesn't own the underlying ever enter into such a position?
-
Well the answer is "yes" and for a variety of reasons but I'm guessing there's more to your question.– D Stanley14 mins ago
Sure - some possible reasons:
- hedging (maybe they are a producer of the underlying but don't actually hold a financial position
- speculation - they have a reason to think that the price of the underlying will fall
- spread trading - maybe they are trading the price of one underlying versus the price of another
I'm sure there are other possible scenarios as well.