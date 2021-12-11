0

Assuming that an investor holds his short position until maturity and that he cannot close out his position. Will a seller that doesn't own the underlying ever enter into such a position?

Sure - some possible reasons:

  • hedging (maybe they are a producer of the underlying but don't actually hold a financial position
  • speculation - they have a reason to think that the price of the underlying will fall
  • spread trading - maybe they are trading the price of one underlying versus the price of another

I'm sure there are other possible scenarios as well.

