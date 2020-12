Suppose that today is January first. I see from financial news that spot price of object A is 100$ and first of March futures price of object A is 150$.

What does it mean exactly that futures price is 150$ ? Is it the price of the contract?

Does it mean that if I pay 150$ now I will be delivered object A at March?

I want to enter into agreement with someone to buy object A on March first at 120$, how much do I need to pay to enter into this contract?