I moved to the USA with a Green Card a couple months ago. My employer awarded me with RSUs a couple years ago, and some have vested after I moved to the USA. I am filing as Dual-Status Alien, so technically I believe I do not have to report my Canadian income until the date I crossed the border to the IRS. I originally thought the RSUs vested in the US would be considered US income.

But, I realized that my employer actually pro-rated the tax withholding for both US and Canada based on how much time I spent in each country between the award date and the vest date of the stocks. So, does that mean I have to report the part my employer treated as Canadian income as foreign income in my US tax return, or is that considered to be income while I was a Non-resident Alien?