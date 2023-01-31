Line 3b includes all dividends, so the instructions for Form 1040, Line 3a (qualified dividends) say to,

Use the Qualified Dividends and Capital Gain Tax Worksheet or the Schedule D Tax Worksheet, whichever applies, to figure your tax. See the instructions for line 16 for details.

It's similar for Line 7 (capital gain/loss) as well. The total amount of gains/loss shows up on Line 7, but the tax worksheets determine what falls under long-term vs. short-term rates.