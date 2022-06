I am filing 2021 Federal Tax and got long-term capital gains (will also file Schedule D).

I calculated tax using "Qualified Dividends and Capital Gain Tax Worksheet"

How will IRS know that tax calculation is from "Qualified Dividends and Capital Gain Tax Worksheet"

Should I write it next to 1040 line 16?

Where in the IRS instructions does it mention that the IRS will know that I calculated tax using "Qualified Dividends and Capital Gain Tax Worksheet" instead of their standard schedule?