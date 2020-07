Let's say I have a net $100 in Short Term Capital Losses and no Long Term Capital Gains to offset. Let's say I also have $100 in Municipal Bond Interest Earnings, $100 in Qualified Dividends, and $100 in Ordinary Income from a job.

What do the $100 Short Term Capital Losses offset? I'm asking because this makes a huge difference on the final tax bill. Ordinary Income is taxed at a higher rate than Qualified Dividends, and Municipal Bond Interest Earnings are not taxed at all.