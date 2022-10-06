For U.S. tax year 2021, I have a large passive-category foreign source capital loss (mostly long-term), a medium-size domestic capital loss (mostly long-term), and a small passive category foreign source interest income, which I paid withholding tax on, per tax treaty. Numbers for purpose of example:

$20,000 foreign source capital loss

$10,000 domestic capital loss

$4,000 foreign source interest income

$400 tax was withheld on the interest income

On Schedule D, I know capital losses that can be claimed are limited to reducing ordinary income by $3,000. But on Form 1116 I don't know that any such limitation exists, and so, this is confusing me.

On form 1116, should I calculate my net passive-category foreign income as $1,000 (by limiting the amount of capital loss that offsets my foreign source interest income to $3,000), or is it actually just supposed to show a net foreign (loss) of ($16,000)? [$20,000 - $4,000]

And then what about carry-over? Do I separately compute the carry-forward amounts, for use on the different tax forms? I.e.

Schedule D: carry-forward should be net long-term capital (loss) of ($27,000) after excluding the allowed $3,000 from 2021 income.

Form 1116: carry-forward the net long-term foreign capital loss of ($16,000), and the entire domestic capital loss of ($10,000) for purposes of figuring carry-over and loss recaptures against future income?

Note the interesting deviation there: $27,000 would be carried forward on one form, but $26,000 on the other. Is the discrepancy of $1,000 supposed to be corrected somehow, and how?