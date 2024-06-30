1

This answer does not explicitly address the question of whether non-qualified or qualify dividends get taxed first, but am I correct that non-qualified dividends get taxed before qualified dividends do?

For example, suppose that in 2024 you're filing as single and you make $40,000 in taxable wages, $7,150 in non-qualified dividends, and $7,150 in qualified dividends.

A. If the non-qualified dividends get taxed first (which I believe is the case), then:

  1. You'd pay the 12% marginal ordinary income tax rate on the non-qualified dividends, so 12% * $7,150 = $858, and
  2. You'd pay the 15% marginal long-term capital gains tax rate on the qualified dividends, so 15% * $7,150 = $1,072.50, for a total tax of $858 + $1,072.50 = $1,930.50 on your dividends.

B. If qualified dividends get taxed first, then

  1. You'd pay no capital gains taxes on the first $7,025 of the qualified dividends, because they take you up to the top of the 0% marginal long-term capital gains tax,
  2. You'd pay the marginal long-term capital gains tax rate of 15% on the next $125 of qualified dividends, so 15% * $125 = $18.75, and
  3. You'd pay the 22% ordinary income marginal tax rate on the non-qualified dividends, so 22% * $7,150 = $1,573, for a total tax of $18.75 + $1,573 = $1,591.75 on your dividends.

(Note that the fact that non-qualified dividends get taxed first does not necessarily always raise your tax bill for your dividends. For example, if you made $90,000 in taxable wages, $10,525 in non-qualified dividends, and $10,525 in qualified dividends, then if the non-qualified dividends get taxed first you'd pay $2315.50 + $1578.75 = $3894.25 on your dividends, but if the qualified dividends were taxed first then you'd pay $1578.75 + $2,526 = $4,104.75 on your dividends.)

  • 1
    By the way, qualified dividends (form 1040 line 3a) are part of ordinary dividends (form 1040 line 3b), just like how long-term capital gains are part of capital gains. It's just that they are considered separately when calculating the tax.
    – user102008
    Commented 9 hours ago
  • 1
    Following up on the previous comment, I think your intent here is to have $7,150 of qualified dividends and $14,300 of ordinary dividends. (Since otherwise all of your ordinary dividends are qualified dividends.) I am also assuming you want "$40,000 in taxable wages" to mean that your wages are $40,000 + your standard deduction (since otherwise the qualified dividends aren't taxed in any scenario). Is this correct?
    – d_b
    Commented 4 hours ago
  • @d_b As discussed at money.stackexchange.com/questions/150203/…, the usage of the term "ordinary dividends" is very inconsistent. But yes, I meant non-qualified dividends. For clarity, I've edited the question to replace the term "ordinary dividends" with "non-qualified dividends".
    – tparker
    Commented 49 mins ago
  • @d_b To your second question: no, by "$40,000 in taxable wages" I mean that your wages are $40,000 plus all of your deductions, whether standard or itemized. My understanding is that you cannot deduct qualified dividends from your income if you itemize your deductions.
    – tparker
    Commented 48 mins ago
  • Just FYI, running your scenario for 2023, assuming no withholding, standard deduction, and single, I get tax due of $3953. Without the $14300 in combined qual/nonqual dividends, this person would have owed $3056. So the tax on the dividends is effectively $897, neither of your proposed numbers. I'd suggest doing a tax return by hand to understand how that is computed; I cheated and used last year's tax program.
    – keshlam
    Commented 12 mins ago

You think that the capital gains marginal brackets and ordinary income marginal brackets are not related to each other. It's a common misconception.

You also seem to think that qualified dividends are treated as capital gains, which is also another common misconception.

Take a look at the IRS Tax Topic 409, which discusses capital gains:

A capital gains rate of 0% applies if your taxable income is less than or equal to:

$44,625 for single and married filing separately;

Notice the highlighted part: it says your taxable income. I.e.: your total taxable income, not just capital gains. So the capital gains tax brackets depend on your total taxable income, all included. The order in which you sum it all up doesn't matter.

Qualified dividends are called that way because they're dividends (not capital gains!) that qualify for preferential tax treatment, and taxed at the same rate as capital gains.

For the practical demonstration of how this work follow the steps of the capital gains tax calculation worksheet for the form 1040:

  1. Calculate total taxable income (form 1040 line 10 in the example above, since it's for 2018)
  2. Calculate all income subject to capital gains rates (which is long term capital gains with some exceptions and qualified dividends)
  3. Iterate through capital gains brackets based on the amount calculated in step 1 until the amount calculated in step 2 is depleted, adding up the tax per bracket.
  4. In the end (on form 1040, after completing the worksheet), recalculate the total tax based on the regular marginal rates excluding the amounts calculated in step 2 from the amounts calculated in step 1, and add the tax calculated in step 3 to the result. That's your total tax.

If I understand your question correctly, what you're trying to formulate is step 4. The marginal rates for ordinary income are determined first, in a sense you're trying to describe, but you go through the marginal rates for capital gains for capital gains regardless and capital gains can't push you into a higher ordinary rates bracket.

  • (1) How are the capital gains marginal brackets and ordinary income marginal brackets related to each other? (2) I'm not sure if I understand the philosophical distinction that you're drawing between "treated as capital gains" (regarding taxation) and "taxed at the same rate as capital gains".
    – tparker
    Commented 9 hours ago
  • (3) You claim that capital gains are not taxed on a marginal basis, but "as a block". This contradicts that answers at money.stackexchange.com/a/28984/54568 and money.stackexchange.com/a/150205/54568, as well as this article. Are you claiming that those sources are all wrong?
    – tparker
    Commented 9 hours ago
  • Note that your interpretation would imply that there's a "tax cliff" for capital gains, i.e. as soon as get an additional dollar in capital gains that pushes your total taxable income over the $47,025 threshold (your link is out of date and refers to the 2023 tax thresholds), your after-tax income drops sharply.
    – tparker
    Commented 9 hours ago
  • Marginal rates, remember. The amount beyond the margin is taxed more heavily. So there's no cliff on your income, just a sharp bend in the curve if retained income vs. earned income. If you earn more, you still earn more, just not as much more. The "cliff" is on the derivative of the plot, not the plot itself.
    – keshlam
    Commented 9 hours ago
  • 1
    @user1937198 that is incorrect, capital gains are calculated through marginal brackets as well.
    – littleadv
    Commented 8 hours ago
I'm not sure what you mean by "taxed first".

In the US, your income gets added up, and then the tax is calculated. Capital gains have a different tax rate than most income, and there are some other special cases, but those are by category, not by the order in which you consider them. Addition is commutative.

  • "In the US, your income gets added up, and then the tax is calculated." This is incorrect. Your income is taxed on a marginal basis, with different types of income being taxed at different marginal rates. See the answers at money.stackexchange.com/a/28984/54568 and money.stackexchange.com/a/150205/54568, as well as this article.
    – tparker
    Commented 9 hours ago
  • (Not sure why the site isn't turning those two URLs into hyperlinks, like it is in my comment to the other answer.)
    – tparker
    Commented 9 hours ago
  • Also, my question lays out the distinction that I'm getting at in a way that seems pretty clear to me. Which option is correct under the U.S. tax code, A or B?
    – tparker
    Commented 9 hours ago
  • 1
    Look at the tax form and it's instructions. I could be missing something, but I believe they confirm that there is no "first" effect.
    – keshlam
    Commented 9 hours ago
  • 1
    Neither is correct...
    – littleadv
    Commented 1 hour ago

