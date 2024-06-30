This answer does not explicitly address the question of whether non-qualified or qualify dividends get taxed first, but am I correct that non-qualified dividends get taxed before qualified dividends do?

For example, suppose that in 2024 you're filing as single and you make $40,000 in taxable wages, $7,150 in non-qualified dividends, and $7,150 in qualified dividends.

A. If the non-qualified dividends get taxed first (which I believe is the case), then:

You'd pay the 12% marginal ordinary income tax rate on the non-qualified dividends, so 12% * $7,150 = $858, and You'd pay the 15% marginal long-term capital gains tax rate on the qualified dividends, so 15% * $7,150 = $1,072.50, for a total tax of $858 + $1,072.50 = $1,930.50 on your dividends.

B. If qualified dividends get taxed first, then

You'd pay no capital gains taxes on the first $7,025 of the qualified dividends, because they take you up to the top of the 0% marginal long-term capital gains tax, You'd pay the marginal long-term capital gains tax rate of 15% on the next $125 of qualified dividends, so 15% * $125 = $18.75, and You'd pay the 22% ordinary income marginal tax rate on the non-qualified dividends, so 22% * $7,150 = $1,573, for a total tax of $18.75 + $1,573 = $1,591.75 on your dividends.

(Note that the fact that non-qualified dividends get taxed first does not necessarily always raise your tax bill for your dividends. For example, if you made $90,000 in taxable wages, $10,525 in non-qualified dividends, and $10,525 in qualified dividends, then if the non-qualified dividends get taxed first you'd pay $2315.50 + $1578.75 = $3894.25 on your dividends, but if the qualified dividends were taxed first then you'd pay $1578.75 + $2,526 = $4,104.75 on your dividends.)