The buyer's realtor is paid by the seller. This seems like the most textbook conflict of interest, as it immediately suggests that the realtor is, in no way, beholden to the buyer.

They are beholden to making a sale. One could argue that since the fees are baked into the "final price", that the buyer is ultimately paying their fair share of the fees also. This is evidenced by houses being sold without an agent typically listed for slightly less, since the seller doesn't have to pay a seller's agent fees. And you can offer less if you don't have an agent, since they don't have to pay buyer's fees. If they were paid by the buyer, would that change what houses they show you? Or how strongly they negotiated?

So I don't see that as a "conflict of interest". What would be a conflict of interest is if the agent had a personal relationship with the seller and wanted to make sure that you bought that house, or if the agent got a kickback from a particular seller.

You get to make the offer - if the seller refuses and wants a counter-offer, that choice is up to you. If the price becomes more than you want to pay, then you don't buy the house and the buyer's agent gets nothing.

Plus, you're paying the buyer's agent more for their services than getting you the absolutely best price. They line up the houses to buy, set up inspections, help make sure the legal work is in order, etc.

Even if you buy a million dollar house, the difference in commission between a $1.0 million sale and a $1.1 Million sale is $3,000. If they sell at your offer, they get $30k. If they try to inflate the price to get a bit more commission, they risk getting nothing. How much risk would you take to bump your commissions from 30k to 33k?

I'm not saying that agent can't try to skew things to be in their favor, but that's what most people in sales do anyway. There are certainly cases where agents can benefit personally from one house over another, but it's still your decision on what to buy and how much to pay. If the seller refuses to buy at your offer, that's probably not the agent's fault.

So, how do you avoid this? Do some of your own research. Make sure you look at lots of properties before starting negotiations. Find houses on the market that aren't on their "list". If they only show you houses from one agency (e.g. theirs) then demand to see FSBOs or houses from other agencies. If they refuse, or you think that their trying to steer you to houses that benefit them more, then find a different broker.