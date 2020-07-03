16

A relative of mine found a fantastic house on the market (Canada), evaluated 750k. He knew there were 3 other buyers making offers and he was entering a bidding war. He made an 800k offer and was the highest bid, offering to take ownership 3 months from now, which is usual to give seller time to prepare and move.

The seller came up with a counter proposition. He agreed to the amount. The thing is, he wants the cash NOW and even if ownership is transferred, he included in deal that he (the seller) would rent the house and continue living in it for 12 months and pay 3k/month rent.

At that point my relative felt this person was dishonest not to disclose these unusual requests from the start and just backed out from the deal, letting the 3 other bidders fight for the house.

This seems risky from the buyer's perspective. Let's say the buyer owns a house himself, he would have to support 2 mortgages for a year. If he waits 9 months to sell his first house, the market could change. If a recession happens perhaps his first house would lose value but he would still have buy the first house at big price. That said, it could go the other way and prices could go up.

From the seller's perspective, I imagine him investing the money for a year and if the interest goes beyond 4.5%, he recovers all the money invested in rent. (3k * 12 month / 800k = 4.5%) Or perhaps he wants the first buyer to finance a new house he is building?

Is there any shady reason why the seller would use this strategy?

New contributor
Alex L is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  •
    I don't know Canadian law, but in the UK this would be a ridiculous proposition to accept, because if the ex-owner simply never paid the rental, you would have great difficulty in evicting him even after the 12 months were up. – alephzero 21 hours ago
  •
    @alephzero this is risky anywhere right now, because a lot of jurisdictions at various levels are putting moratoriums on evictions. The current owners would become renters legally speaking, and so would fall under any such moratorium. – stannius 21 hours ago
  •
    I'm not sure about in Canada, but in the USA, there are different terms for mortgages for homes that are rentals versus owner occupied. Renting the house for a year could disqualify the buyer from the financing they intend to use. Definitely not worth it IMO. – Kat 20 hours ago
    As an aside: I fully agree with your relative here. It's possible nothing shady was going on, but why take the risk? – Mast 12 hours ago
  • I'm Canadian (though not by any means an expert on real estate sales) and this sounds ridiculous. I don't know if the seller was deliberately trying to pull something or not, but either way, I'd run fast too. Your relative did the right thing, IMO. – Steve-O 4 hours ago
Is there any shady reason why the seller would use this strategy?

The seller has a reason for staying for many months and they want to get out of ownership now.

If I was presented with a counter-offer like this I would worry that the seller has inside knowledge of something. They know that the city is going to seize the property for a big project, or that they know that there is a big bill and by selling now it becomes the new owners responsibility.

There can be non-shady reasons also. Their existing mortgage has a balloon payment and this is the only way out they can see. They need to cash in the equity because they need the cash for some other major expense like their 100K of credit card debt.

Assuming a benign reason the risk for the buyer is that the ex-owners will be terrible tenants.

One way to protect the buyer is to subtract the rental payments for the 12 months from the sale proceeds. This would make the sale price $800K - 12 months rent. Because there is also a risk of them not moving at the end of the lease, or of damage to the place there also has to be a significant security deposit. Don't go the normal 1 months rent as a security deposit go for 10 months worth. Local laws could limit the size of the security deposit.

Another thing that could be done is to put all the money above the amount need to pay off the old mortgage, reasonable closing costs, and the rent into an escrow account. The proceeds are only released if they move, and there were no "known" surprises.

I wouldn't let the seller set the rental amount. The buyer needs to make a profit each month. They would want to make a profit if they were renting to an unknown person. So the minimum amount would be to pay the mortgage, property taxes, fire insurance, and any other reasonable fees associated with the house. But I would go a little higher just to be safe.

  • "The buyer needs to make a profit each month" - this can vary though. Rents tend to rise over time but a mortgages are often fixed - so if someone buys a brand new house they likely couldn't offer market-rate rents for the first few years or more until the market rate for rents rises enough to cover the cost of the mortgage, so they'd have to operate at a loss initially. – Dai 20 hours ago
  •
    One of the possible shady thing is divorce. If the original owner plans to divorce, and sells the house prior to the divorce papers, you can get roped into something you really do not want to deal with. I'm not saying it'll work, just that you won't have a whole lot of protection if they want to try something stupid. – Nelson 11 hours ago
  •
    @Dai in this situation if I am buying the property and the person who is "selling" the property is expecting me to rent the property back to them for 12 months I am going to make a profit each month. I am not going to collect $3K for rent but pay $4K for the mortgage, taxes, and related items. – mhoran_psprep 5 hours ago
  • @mhoran_psprep FOUR THOUSAND dollars per month?! – user253751 28 mins ago
This is not risky, or dishonest. It is known as a contingency. Your relative is free to back out of this deal if it does not work for him.

Although not common, basically your relation is buying a home and becoming a landlord for a period of time. A similar situation would occur if they were buying a home that was rented to a tenant with a lease in place. The new owners would have to honor that lease.

Your relations may feel that this person may not pay the rent, which is always a risk. The rent payments could be put into escrow and doled out as the months pass.

While surprising, this may be motivated by delays in obtaining a new home by the owner. Perhaps there may be a number of project delays and paying a few months of rent in their current home is a small price to pay.

  •
    You somewhat contradicted yourself: "This is not risky" ... "definitely a risk" – stannius 21 hours ago
  •
    The proposition/sale's not a risk. The continued rental payments are. No contradiction. – mcalex 11 hours ago
It's not unheard of to charge rent during a closing period, but 12 months is a LONG time. It's a year of potential missed rent payments, and 12 months of "wear and tear" that the seller is no longer concerned about. I would back out just because of that, not because of the rent arrangement. Lots of houses will come on the market in the next 12 months.

It is risky from both sides. If the market is "hot", then the price could go down over the next year, hurting the buyer, but if it continues to rise, then the seller has lost money in opportunity cost, so locking in now removes that risk for both sides.

And look at it this way - the buyer has two mortgages but also has rent coming in to pay one. So perhaps the proposed rent just isn't enough? 4.5% capitalization rate (3/800 * 12) seems a little low but may be right for that market. Could you rent a similar house in the area for that much?

  •
    My speculation is that there is a 5-6 month delay in construction with the winter months looming in Canada that will turn it into a year delay. Complete speculation though. – Pete B. yesterday
  •
    @PeteB. That would make sense. 12 months still seems like a long time to wait for a house I just bought though :) – D Stanley yesterday
  • The OP's question is about a personal residence, but I know one example of a similar arrangement in commercial real estate: the high-school of which my wife is an alumna was sold to the hospital next door with a five-year option to continue occupying the building rent-free. – david 6 hours ago

