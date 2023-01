Since all shares purchased were sold, as long as all transactions were done in the same tax year, and no other transactions could trigger a wash sale, it won't make a difference on your tax return.

Technically speaking, 83 of the day 7 shares sold should fall under the wash sale rule (with the remaining 35 not subject to a wash sale), and the disallowed loss added to the basis of the day 4 purchase shares. When you sell the 83 on day 14, the disallowed loss would then be recognized. Since everything was in the same tax year, there's no impact on your overall gain/loss.

The same would happen if all of those transactions were done at Fidelity in the same order (or E*TRADE) - I'm not sure if they would even report that on your 1099-DIV as a wash sale.