I made a one-time estimated tax payment in June 2022. When filing my taxes for tax year 2022, will I get a form in the mail from IRS (like I do with my W2 from my employer), showing exactly how much taxes I already paid during the year and what quarter it was paid? Or, would I have to keep track of this myself and file appropriately?
No, those payments need to be self-tracked.
If you made payments online or by IRS Direct Pay, you should have received an email confirmation of the payment request. This doesn't confirm successful payments.
You can go to the IRS' website and log into your online account (you may need to create one). There's a "payment activity" section that shows your pending, scheduled, and confirmed payments.