0

I received a letter last April with identifier CP45 from IRS after filing for tax year 2022. I understand this is regarding the IRS indicating they won't apply a tax overpayment to this year's (2023) estimated tax payments. The letter indicated that more information would be sent along explaining the adjustment, but it never was...sigh.

The difference between what I had overpaid and the change(s) IRS made that reduced that amount available for this year's estimated payments, i.e. where they felt my filing was in error, was exactly $400.

Does anyone have a good guess, or maybe actual experience, with this situation? Not just the CP45 letter, with is mostly informational, but such a round number of $400? Obviously, there is no point in actually calling them at the number on the letter (life is short, after all), so no need to suggest. Thanks...

Improve this question
1
  • Round number is perfectly reasonable if you had a math error on your forms. Even if random the odds against it are only 1 in 100 so it's quite possible.
    – keshlam
    53 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.