I married to an international person in 2022 who doesn't have SSN or ITIN. My spouse will be coming to the US in late April and I am preparing our taxes with married filing jointly. Since it will be late to file the paper tax return for us, I want to make estimated state tax payment (federal tax refund expected so late filing is okay, but I owe state tax). My question is since the state estimated tax payment form requires ITIN/SSN of both tax filers, how can I make payment without spouse's ITIN? Also, when filing federal and state paper tax returns, what should I put on the SSN/ITIN line for spouse?