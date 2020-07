I read on https://www.irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed/estimated-taxes:

First and second quarter estimated tax payments normally due April 15 and June 15 are postponed to July 15, along with most other federal income tax deadlines.

When paying for the first and second quarters of estimated tax payments (Form 1040-ES) due on July 15, 2020, should I make 1 or 2 payments on https://www.irs.gov/payments? (1 payment for both quarters at once vs. 1 payment for each quarter)