It's currently January, and I am looking to make a large purchase some time between April and July.

About 60% of the money I want to use for the purchase is currently held in mutual funds in a brokerage account which can be sold without any commissions or transaction fees.

Suppose that my expectations in the market are more or less normally-distributed, i.e. I place a high probability on small movements and a low probability on large movements, with equal probability for losses and gains.

My unprofessional instinct in this scenario is to sell in chunks at regular time intervals. The idea being that I can average out my gains across random fluctuations, and soften the potential loss of a short-term downward trend at the expense of missing out on gains from a short-term upward trend.

Selling in fixed dollar amounts seems unwise, because then you are selling more shares when the price goes down and fewer shares when the price goes up. That only makes sense to me if I expect each individual movement to turn into a trend, which I do not. But selling in fixed chunks of shares seems like it should meet my goals as stated above.

Is this a sensible approach? If so, is there anything I should know before implementing it? If not, why is it a bad idea, and are there better alternatives?

In case it's relevant, these mutual funds have been accumulating capital gains for many years. The tax bill is going to be substantial at the 15% long-term capital gains rate no matter what I do, and I don't have any opportunities for tax-loss harvesting.

I have seen some discussion of scaling-out on this site (Is there a sell-side version of dollar-cost averaging? and Best way to take profits while still holding position?) but those questions and their answers seem targeted to more specific scenarios: needing to sell all your assets in a week, or having asymmetric market performance expectations.