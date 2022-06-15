As the question says, what should we infer is happening when it's reported that the bond market is surging or rallying?
Is the implication that bond prices are increasing? Or is that yields are increasing, if so, which measure of bond yield?
Stack Exchange network consists of 180 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
As the question says, what should we infer is happening when it's reported that the bond market is surging or rallying?
Is the implication that bond prices are increasing? Or is that yields are increasing, if so, which measure of bond yield?
The price is going up. The bond you own can now be sold for more.
This means that the effective interest rate for someone buying it at this new higher price is falling and suggests that buyers are willing to accept a lower interest rate now than you were when you bought it.