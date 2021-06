I'm a beginner, What do I benefit as an individual investor in bonds, from bond yields increasing ? If I bought a 10 years treasury bond at the beginning of this year with a yield of 1 and then it rose 60%, do I benefit from that? 1) Does my annual yield remain the same 2) Is there a trade market for bonds as in stocks, so if it rises 60%, I sell the stock and my profit will be 60%? Or are there different calculations, can you explain it to me