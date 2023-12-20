I know the relationship between price and yield for a simple coupon bond. When the rates go down price goes up. However, when rates go down, I assume bonds are less attractive and as a result the demand for them falls. As demand falls I expect prices to go down as less buyers want them. Aren't there 2 forces pulling prices in different directions then? Please help me understand which force is more important then in this scenario of falling yields for bonds.
If rates go down, your fixed rate bond, issued before rates declined has a higher coupon. Therefore, demand goes up, until the ytm matches the general market (it declined sufficiently).– AKdemy28 mins ago
