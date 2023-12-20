0

I know the relationship between price and yield for a simple coupon bond. When the rates go down price goes up. However, when rates go down, I assume bonds are less attractive and as a result the demand for them falls. As demand falls I expect prices to go down as less buyers want them. Aren't there 2 forces pulling prices in different directions then? Please help me understand which force is more important then in this scenario of falling yields for bonds.

  • If rates go down, your fixed rate bond, issued before rates declined has a higher coupon. Therefore, demand goes up, until the ytm matches the general market (it declined sufficiently).
    – AKdemy
    28 mins ago

