I am only looking for a rough ballpark estimate.

For a single Californian with 190k/yr income:

Scenario 1 - all else being equal, I go with standard deductible.

Scenario 2 - all else being equal, I itemize 8k property tax and 20k mortgage interest.

As a rough estimate, Scenario 2 would yield me (20k+8k-12k)*0.30=4.8k additional tax return.

Is this about right? Here I assumed standard deductible to be 12k and the relevant tax rate to be 30%. Or do I have a completely wrong idea etc?