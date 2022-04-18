0

Say you have a following case.

  • Married, filing jointly
  • Home value: 1,000,000
  • Down payment: 250,000
  • Debt: 750,000
  • 4%, 30 year loan
  • Property tax: 8000 / year

Using https://www.mortgagecalculator.org/, I got 22,369 for year 1 of interest payment (~29000 for year 2 and onwards).

  1. Does this mean I can have deduction of 22,369 + 8000 = $32,369 from mortgage interest and property tax?

  2. Since $32,369 is greater than the standard deduction amount $25,900 for couple in 2022, going with itemized deduction is superior?

  1. Yes. The exact amount of mortgage interest you paid will be reported to you on form 1098 at the end of the year.
  2. Yes.
You should use the values you get from your bank on form 1098 and from your county for the property tax which is proportional per value (as opposed to fixed amount per parcel which is non-deductible), but as a general rule of thumb yes. That's the math.

