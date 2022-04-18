Say you have a following case.
- Married, filing jointly
- Home value: 1,000,000
- Down payment: 250,000
- Debt: 750,000
- 4%, 30 year loan
- Property tax: 8000 / year
Using https://www.mortgagecalculator.org/, I got 22,369 for year 1 of interest payment (~29000 for year 2 and onwards).
Does this mean I can have deduction of 22,369 + 8000 = $32,369 from mortgage interest and property tax?
Since $32,369 is greater than the standard deduction amount $25,900 for couple in 2022, going with itemized deduction is superior?
Thank you.