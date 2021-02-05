0

I'm a long-time homeowner. In 2020, I refinanced my home. Due to the refinance, and switching mortgage banks, I made mortgage payments to three different banks in 2020:

Bank A (original mortgager): 8 monthly mortgage payments, January - August Bank B (temporary mortgager): 1 mortgage payment, October Bank C (new mortgager): 2 monthly mortgage payments, November - December

I have received 1098 statements from all three mortgage banks. Now I'm doing my 2020 taxes through TurboTax Online.

When I enter the 1098s for Banks A and C only, it shows me this summary:

enter image description here

Notice All Deductible interest is $17,446

After that, I enter the 1098 for Bank B. This is the new summary it shows me:

enter image description here

Notice that All Deductible interest has now dropped to $8,908. Just entering the 1098 for Bank B increased my tax bill by thousands of dollars! How is this possible? I don't understand how reporting that I made another mortgage payment (of which most was interest) caused my deductible interest to drop precipitously rather than increase.

Is there a bug in TurboTax?

﻿
Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.