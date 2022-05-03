Let's say my nest egg is in ETFs in a taxable account and an IRA with the same brokerage.

SIPC insurance may cover me "if the firm fails financially", and only up to $500,000. That is per institution, not account, so I may need multiple brokers.

SIPC will not protect against thievery and based on what I've read, if someone steals my password, logs in to my account, and transfers out all my money, that's my fault somehow, and I don't get the money back.

I could move everything over to several FDIC insured accounts, but then I'd get less return.

I could buy physical bars of gold and bury it, but there are obvious risks.

Are there best practices for protecting one's retirement account, or are we all really just depending on the computer security of our brokers?