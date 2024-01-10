I'm 23 and working as a software engineer in the UK. I've made a point in wanting to start saving for retirement as early as possible in order to retire younger.

I'm looking for the most effective (and importantly hands-free) way to invest for retirement that is shielded from high-risk (I can accept risk of investments relating to mutual funds generally, having done my due diligence).

Currently I only contribute 5% to my pension (matched by my employer) and ~15% of take home pay into a stocks and shares ISA run by my bank.

I've read a lot into Vanguard plans such as life strategy but this seems to be less efficient (even with more growth) due to capital gains tax.

Are there other options available to me than what I am currently doing and is it worth committing more to one avenue than another in order to maximise gains against risk?