I'm attempting to submit a claim for my Dependent Care Account. The expenses are the salary for my infant daughter's nanny. I uploaded the pay stubs I got from the payroll company I use. However, the claim was denied with this message:

The receipt submitted does not provide the information we need to substantiate this expense. The IRS requires you to provide us with documentation from the provider which includes the date(s) the expense was incurred, the description of services, the person to whom the services were provided to and the amount charged. Resubmit your form with appropriate proof for this expense.

Would the signed employee contract, which specifies the duties and weekly hours, suffice?