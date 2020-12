My Dependent Care FSA plan year ends on 3/31/21. The plan says the last day to incur expenses is 3/31/21 and the last day to submit requests is 6/30/21. If I get a bill sent to me before 3/31/21 with a due date after 3/31/21 for day care, can I use my Dependent Care FSA funds from the current year's plan (4/1/20-3/31/21) to pay for child care expenses?