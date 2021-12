I am a newer value investor and I am trying to slowly learn. I came across these equations and I am not able to find for sure online or in the books I have available what these abbreviations/acronyms might mean. Any help would be so greatly appreciated:

Gross Inc / TQ

cfEBIT adj / TQ

Net Acos / sh

Any idea what the "TQ", "cfEBIT adj" and "Acos" might stand for?







Also the acronym "CROSIC" as well.

Thank you very much,

Josh