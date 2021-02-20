If I put in $100 into a stock, the stock rises and I take out $120, do I only pay taxes on that extra $20?

(You don't "put in" and "take out"; you buy and sell, just like any merchant at any local market.)

Typically, yes. However, there are a myriad of exceptions (mainly, but not exclusively, to do with accounts specifically for retirement) around the world.

If I put in $100 into a stock, can I write that off as a tax expense?

No, because it's not an expense. That is because you still have that much asset (just in a different form).

What is the best way to make your gains work for you? If I put in $100, and it goes to $120, that extra $20 isnt really working to get me more money. Would I have to get out that $120 and reinvest it somewhere else, or can I make gains automatically work for me. In other words, will my stock gains grow exponentially are just linearly?

Stock prices grow or fall in a completely non-mathematical manner; they change (there's a difference!) based on market sentiment regarding:

the competence of the company,

good/bad luck (COVID, for example),

general economic forecast,

competence of the competition,

government and legal factors,

investor emotion (Tesla, for example),

(Tesla, for example), market manipulation (like GameStop)

others I'm not thinking of at the moment.

An exponential growth curve can be "fitted" over two prices, but it's truly a mathematical fiction.

One thing you did not mention is dividends. This is a company distributing (hopefully) some of the company's profits back to the owners. With a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP), more shares are automatically purchased for you on the open market. An example: if you buy 100 shares now, in 10 years you might have 120 shares from dividend reinvesting. That is exponential growth.