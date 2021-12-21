In theory, when a company pays out $1 in cash dividends per share, its stock price will fall by $1 due to the cash dividend. Does this relationship change when investors have to pay taxes on the dividends they receive? When investors have to pay taxes on the dividends they receive, will the stock price still fall by $1, or will it fall by less than $1? Does the tax rate affect how much the stock price will fall?
Taxes paid by shareholders would not change the impact of the dividend payment on the price of the stock because it doesn't affect the financial position of the company.
Differing tax rates on dividends might theoretically impact how attractive a dividend paying company might be, and hence the price. However, that impact has nothing to do with how much the dividend itself would move the stock price.
If the company pays $1 in dividends then the company has $1 less in assets either way.