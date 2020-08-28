Could anyone please clarify a confusion for me ? I am fairly new to stock investing and more specifically to dividend investing. I understand dividend dates (declaration, ex-dividend, report, payment) and the implications of each. What’s not clear to me is if there is only one ex-dividend date per year for a given stock or if there is one every trimester ?

For example, Let’s say Coca Cola stock ex-dividend date was August 1st 2020 and I decide to purchase it now (August 28th), does that mean I will not benefit from any dividend payments until after the August 2021 ex-dividend date one year from now ?

Or is there an opportunity to receive dividend payments throughout the year ?

I cannot tell if there are multiple ex-dividend dates throughout the year or just one.

Thanks for the help