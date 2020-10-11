Why isn't the record date for a dividend at the same time as the ex-dividend date instead of the next business day?

Say the record date is Wednesday.

If you buy the stock on Monday (trade date), it settles on Wednesday (T+2), so you are the owner of record on the record date, and you receive the dividend.

If you buy the stock on Tuesday, it settles on Thursday, so you are not the owner of record on the record date, and you do not receive the dividend.

By definition, the ex-dividend date is the first day when buying the stock will not entitle you to the dividend. So the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, one day before the record date.