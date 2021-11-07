I was the executor of a family member's estate starting starting 7 years ago. The estate was closed on the order of 3-4 years ago, and so the estate bank account has also been closed for that many years.

I recently received a cashier's check for $25 from one of the debtors of the estate indicating that they had originally incorrectly calculated a repossession cost and are refunding the money to the estate.

Therefore, I have a check made out to the estate of the deceased (which is closed) but no estate account against which to cash it, so I was planning on cashing the check through my personal account. Do I need to write something special on the check or some other hoop, or can I just cash it?