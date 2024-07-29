This questions is inspired by How to make sure a payment is actually received and will not bounce, using Paypal, Stripe or online banking respectively?

One thing that is mentioned in the above thread (as well as many others both here and elsewhere) is that checks in the US can bounce weeks or even months after they have apparently cleared. In fact, there is an entire class of scams that work by taking advantage of this extended period of time.

Moving beyond just scams and talking about checks in general, is there a maximum length of time that a check has to bounce? For example, can a check deposited in 1982 and whose funds were spent in 1983 still theoretically bounce and leave the accountholder in the red? How about 1962? 1946? 1912?

If there is a maximum length a check has to bounce (after which it cannot bounce), is this defined in statute, administrative regulations, or generally accepted banking best practices?

To be clear, I'm asking only about checks bouncing on the initiative of the bank the check is written on and/or the account holder of the account the check is written on. Cases where the obligor goes to court and obtains an order for unjust enrichment, restitution, disgorgement, or some other legally-enforceable order for return of the money doesn't count because the bank is not taking unilateral action against the person who deposited the check. That is, it's not so much that the check is bouncing but that a judge is saying that even though the check didn't bounce, the recipient of the money still has to pay it back.

As a hypothetical, suppose my grandfather just passed and I am working on settling his estate. I find a statement listing a check from 1942 to a grocery store I know he never shopped at. The bank still exists and the grocery store still exists. Can I just call up the bank and say, "I am grandpa's executor, check #332 from 1942 to Joe's Downtown Produce Market (now Joseph's Supermarkets, Inc) in amount of $3.82 was not authorized so please return it unpaid?" or would they tell me something like "Sorry, under the Truth in Checks Act of 1939, you only have 40 years to make a check bounce without court intervention, if you want the money back you'll have to sue."?

Also to be clear, I know that most US banks will not deposit a check that was written over six months ago (a "stale check"). That is, if a check was written to me on January 1, 1995 and I never cashed it, it is unlikely a bank will let me put it into my account today. I'm asking instead of a case where I deposited the check in February 1995, the funds appeared in my account a week later, but I received a letter from my bank in 2024 that they just discovered that the 1995 check was bad and that they are deducting the amount of the check from my current balance. Is such a thing possible, or would an allegation that a check this old was bad have to be handled by the courts and not the bank?

If there are different time limits for different bounce reasons (e.g. no such account, account closed, stop payment issued, insufficient funds, check not signed, signature a forgery, poor body odor, etc.), then listing the time limits for each reason is a perfectly valid answer.