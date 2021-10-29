0

I have just had a VAT/Duties bill for something from the USA. I was expecting it, but it was a lot higher than I thought.

It is a board game.

It was in a sale on the USA website (the company that makes it).

I bought it for $212.50 (including all postage charge).

Prior to discount it was $250.00.

I was charged VAT on the $250.00, not the $212.50.

(This meant I paid an extra £5.50 UK pounds approx in VAT than I was expecting.)

Also, I was lead to believe there was an £8 UK pounds handling charge by customs.

I was charged £12 UK pounds. (That is an extra £4.)

There was no visible import duty charged, probably because it is a board game.

In total I was charged just under £50 UK pounds, when I was expecting just over £40 UK pounds.

Were they right in VATing me for the full price rather than the discounted price I paid?

Were they allowed to charge me an extra £4 handling charge?

If either of these is wrong, where do I claim the extra back?

I do not mind paying the VAT/Fees, I was expecting the £40 UK pounds, but I do not like being diddled?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.