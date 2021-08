I want to buy a card game (about 1000 cards or more) in one box from Holland. It is not a normal deck of cards, it is a game a bit like Magic, but not Magic. It is not boosters, or anything like that. It is one self contained game in one box.

I live in the UK. The game is in a shop in Holland.

Would there be any import duty on me as an individual purchasing this game. It costs about £67 including postage.