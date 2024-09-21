I've read both terms customs duty and import duty, and it seems they're being used interchangeably.

The following from DHL (https://www.dhl.com/discover/en-ke/logistics-advice/import-export-advice/what-is-import-duty) states the following:

Import duty (or customs duty) is a tax collected by customs authorities on all goods sold across borders [...]

Hillebrand Gori states something similar https://www.hillebrandgori.com/media/publication/duties-tariffs-and-taxes-what-s-the-difference:

An import (also known as a customs duty) is a fee charged on almost every cross-border shipment of products [...]

However, the following is from Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duty_(tax) states a broader definition of the term:

A customs duty or due is the indirect tax levied on the import or export of goods in international trade. In economics a duty is also a kind of consumption tax. A duty levied on goods being imported is referred to as an 'import duty', and one levied on exports an 'export duty'.

The Wikipedia article rather considers customs duty as something that can be both, an import duty or an export duty.

As far as I know, customs duties are mostly in the form of import duties (applied to goods that enter the country). So, strictly speaking, customs duties are not necessaritly import duties but can also appear as export duties.

However, since customs duties are (in reality) often applied to imports, they're commonly referred to as import duties.

Is this assumption correct?