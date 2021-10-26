It is stated here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/stamp-duty-land-tax-buying-an-additional-residential-property#sdlt-rates-for-non-uk-residents that

There is a 2% surcharge on residential properties in England and Northern Ireland bought by non-UK residents on or after 1 April 2021. The 2% surcharge applies on top of all other residential rates of SDLT including the higher rates for additional dwellings.

Unfortunately, I was not able to find the definition of non-UK resident on this website. Where can I find this definition? For example, suppose a person lives in the UK for the last 4 years, and spends nor more than 2 months per year outside of the UK. Will such a person be classified as a UK resident for the purpose of SDLT? (the person doesn't have a UK passport if this matters)