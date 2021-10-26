Suppose there is a person that lives in the UK for 4 years in a rented property. Moreover, they own half a flat overseas jointly with their parent (that costs less than £10.000).

If I understand correctly, in case they by a property in the UK, they need to pay a Stamp duty surcharge (right?).

Assume, they decide to gift the half of the flat to the parent now. Obviously, this process might take some time. But I wonder, would it be an offence to say that they don't own a property anymore when they pay the Stamp duty for the flat that they buy now?