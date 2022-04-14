Some sources on the Internet tell that buying shares on UK stocks is assessed to a stamp tax duty of 0.5% of trade value for UK stocks and 1.0% of trade value for Irish listed stocks.

I recently bought shares in a Ireland-domiciled ETF using an EU-based broker. Following the transaction I don't see any commission to cover the stamp duty.

Please explain in which cases the stamp tax duty is not charged on UK stocks. May it vary from broker to broker?

