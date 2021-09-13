1

I live in Washington state and my mother lives near my brother in California. I was considering purchasing a house with cash, for her to live in. The cost of the house would likely be around $600,000.

I understand if she lives there, without paying fair market rent, that’s considered a gift that I would have to report (assuming fair market rent exceeds 15,000/year).

I was wondering if that still applied if I gifted my mother a small percentage of the home ($15,000 or approximately 2.5% of the home) of the value; at the time it was purchased? Would that free her of responsibility of paying rent and free me of responsibility of reporting her rent-free living as a gift?

  • Why do you think you’re mother has an obligation to pay you rent?
    – quid
    2 hours ago
  • It’s my understanding that if a relative is not paying rent, for a property I own, the US government treats it as a gift. If the fair market value of rent exceeds 15,000 per year then I’d have to report it. I’m wondering if she owns a portion of the residence, whether that would allow her to live there rent free and not having that treated as a gift.
    – Andrew Jordane
    54 mins ago

